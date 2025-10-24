According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather system brewing near the Andaman archipelago off India's East coast could intensify into a cyclone by Monday (Oct 27). If this weather system intensifies into a cyclone, this will be the first one of the ongoing Northeast monsoon season. When a cyclone forms, it is assigned a name from a list of options provided by nations in the region.

A low pressure area has formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal as of Friday (Oct 24). It is likely to move west-northwestwards, concentrate into a Depression over Southeast and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal by Saturday, intensify into a Deep Depression by Sunday and further concentrate into a Cyclonic Storm over Southwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal by Monday morning, said the IMD forecast.

In meteorology, a low-pressure area is one where the atmospheric pressure is lower than the surrounding areas. It is associated with cloud formation, increased, humidity and rainfall. It causes moderate rain, cloudy skies. A depression is an intense low-pressure area that brings moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds.

Owing to this evolving weather system, heavy rainfall has been predicted for several districts along coastal Tamil Nadu, over the weekend.

For Monday (Oct 27), IMD has forecast Heavy to very heavy rainfall (between 6-20cms) for Chennai and adjoining districts. Active between June and September, the southwest monsoon brings in the vast majority of India's annual rainfall. Likewise, the Northeast monsoon brings rains across parts of southeastern coast of India, in the final three months of the year. Also known as the retreating monsoon, the Northeast monsoon is the second major rainfall season in India, and is crucial for large parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry.

The two are related in such a way that the Northeast monsoon occurs when the southwest monsoon withdrawal, and the wind direction reverses. The Northeast monsoon sets in around mid-October and goes on till mid-December.

The Northeast monsoon caters for about 50% or more of the annual rainfall in Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh. This season is known for cyclonic storms or weather systems that form in the Bay of Bengal, which can lead to very heavy rainfall and potential flooding in parts of Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh. These rains are also crucial for recharging the water table and the reservoirs.



