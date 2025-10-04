LOGIN
  Wion
  • /Photos
  Cyclone Shakti Alert: 5 areas in Maharashtra that could see heavy rain

Cyclone Shakti Alert: 5 areas in Maharashtra that could see heavy rain

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Oct 04, 2025, 14:52 IST | Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 14:57 IST

1. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra
1 / 7
(Photograph: PTI)

1. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra

Cyclone Shakti, the first significant rainstorm of the post-monsoon season, has intensified over the Arabian Sea. While a direct landfall isn’t expected, the storm’s outer rainbands are likely to affect coastal and inland districts in Maharashtra, triggering heavy rainfall from October 4 to 7.

2. IMD Issues Alerts for Maharashtra
2 / 7
(Photograph: PTI)

2. IMD Issues Alerts for Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts. Residents are advised to stay indoors, avoid coastal areas, and prepare for strong winds and flooding in low-lying zones.

3. 5 Areas Most Likely to Be Affected
3 / 7
(Photograph: PTI)

3. 5 Areas Most Likely to Be Affected

  • Mumbai: Heavy rainfall expected, possibility of urban waterlogging and traffic disruptions.
  • Thane: Gusty winds and intermittent heavy showers could cause minor flooding.
  • Palghar: Coastal and low-lying areas are on alert for rising tides and rough seas.
  • Raigad: Rainfall may trigger localised flooding, landslides in hilly areas.
  • Ratnagiri & Sindhudurg: Strong winds and heavy downpours along the Konkan coast; fishermen advised to stay ashore.
4. Safety Measures
4 / 7
(Photograph: Pexels)

4. Safety Measures

  • Secure rooftops and loose objects that may be blown by winds.
  • Avoid traveling through flooded streets or coastal zones.
  • Keep emergency supplies ready, including water, medicines, and torchlight.
  • Follow updates from IMD and local authorities for real-time advisories.
5. Impact on Daily Life
5 / 7
(Photograph: Unsplash)

5. Impact on Daily Life

Even without landfall, heavy rains can disrupt local transport, cause power outages, and flood low-lying streets. Schools, offices, and public services may face temporary interruptions in affected areas.

6. Stay Updated
6 / 7
(Photograph: SpaceX)

6. Stay Updated

Track IMD live updates and cyclone bulletins.

Follow local news and civic body alerts for district-specific guidance.

Avoid spreading unverified information on social media.

7. Why Preparedness Matters
7 / 7
(Photograph: Pexels)

7. Why Preparedness Matters

Cyclone Shakti highlights the importance of early warnings and community readiness. By taking preventive measures now, residents can reduce damage and stay safe as heavy rains sweep across Maharashtra.

