/Cyclone Shakti Alert: 5 areas in Maharashtra that could see heavy rain

Even without landfall, heavy rains can disrupt local transport, cause power outages, and flood low-lying streets. Schools, offices, and public services may face temporary interruptions in affected areas.
Cyclone Shakti, the first significant rainstorm of the post-monsoon season, has intensified over the Arabian Sea. While a direct landfall isn’t expected, the storm’s outer rainbands are likely to affect coastal and inland districts in Maharashtra, triggering heavy rainfall from October 4 to 7.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts. Residents are advised to stay indoors, avoid coastal areas, and prepare for strong winds and flooding in low-lying zones.
Track IMD live updates and cyclone bulletins.
Follow local news and civic body alerts for district-specific guidance.
Avoid spreading unverified information on social media.
Cyclone Shakti highlights the importance of early warnings and community readiness. By taking preventive measures now, residents can reduce damage and stay safe as heavy rains sweep across Maharashtra.