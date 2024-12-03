Tamil Nadu, India

Seven members of a family, including five children, lost their lives after a huge rock fell on their home in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvannamalai due to the severe weather conditions caused by Cyclone Fengal. Four of the bodies have been recovered and transferred to the hospital. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs 500,000 for the family.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: 7 people, including 5 children, died in Tiruvannamalai when a huge rock fell on their house, following continuous rainfall because of #FengalCyclone. 4 bodies have been recovered and sent to the hospital. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced… pic.twitter.com/7AS6gqPtai — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2024 ×

Cyclone Fengal brought torrential rains to several districts in Tamil Nadu resulting in widespread destruction. The rescue and relief operations are ongoing for people living in the affected areas.

Fengal wreaked unprecedented havoc

The state received heavy rainfall, with a record-breaking number equivalent to the average of the entire season, measuring over 500 mm in a single day.

Several districts including Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi, are witnessing flooding and serious damage to farm fields and infrastructure.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the cyclone has wreaked unprecedented havoc in several districts in the state, appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for more funds for the restoration of the affected areas.

“Cyclone Fengal has wreaked unprecedented havoc across 14 districts of Tamil Nadu, affecting 1.5 crore people, inundating 2.11 lakh hectares of farmland, and damaging critical infrastructure. Given the magnitude of destruction, I urge PM Narendra Modi to release Rs 2000 crore from the NDRF immediately to aid emergency restoration and rehabilitation efforts,” CM Stalin wrote on X.

Flights and train operations affected

The cyclonic storm has resulted in delays in the operation of flights and trains.

Nearly 48 trains passing through Villupuram were delayed. Landslides in several areas resulted in blocked transport routes.

Some districts are also facing disruption in power supply due to the severe weather. A heavy rain warning has been issued in Coimbatore and Nilgiri till December 3.

