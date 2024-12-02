New Delhi, India

Delhi’s air quality showed signs of improvement over the weekend. On Sunday (Dec. 1), the city’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 285, falling within the ‘poor’ range. This marked a notable shift after 32 consecutive days of ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ air quality, with AQI levels consistently above 400. The last time Delhi recorded a ‘poor’ AQI was on October 29, when it was 268.

Advertisment

The improvement continued into Monday (Dec. 2), with the AQI dropping further to 273 in the morning, still in the ‘poor’ category. This marks the second consecutive day of better air quality, offering a glimmer of hope after weeks of persistent pollution.

Also read | Watch | IndiGo plane aborts landing seconds after touchdown at Chennai Airport as Cyclone Fengal wreaks havoc

Public frustration over high pollution

Advertisment

Public frustration over the ongoing pollution crisis is growing. Complaints related to air pollution in Delhi-NCR have surged by 33 per cent in 2024, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Also read | Sambhal violence: Judicial commission team arrives to probe violence

By 8 am on Monday (Dec. 2), several areas in Delhi reported troubling AQI levels. Some regions saw AQI values exceeding 300, falling under the ‘very poor’ category. The key hotspots included:

Advertisment

- ITO: AQI of 267

- Patparganj: AQI of 286

- Chandni Chowk: AQI of 186

- Vivek Vihar: AQI of 290

- Anand Vihar: AQI of 297

- Nehru Nagar: AQI of 335

- RK Puram: AQI of 304

- Shadipur: AQI of 234

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius on December 2, which is slightly higher than the usual seasonal average. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 27 degrees C, with humidity at 89 per cent in the morning.

Supreme Court orders continued action plan

To address the severe air pollution, the Supreme Court extended Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) until December 2. This plan aims to reduce pollution levels in Delhi through various restrictions and measures.

(With inputs from agencies)