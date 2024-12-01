Chennai, India

Cyclonic storm ‘Fengal’ brought heavy rains and strong winds on Saturday, disrupting operations at Chennai Airport. A video circulating on social media showed an IndiGo plane struggling to land amid powerful crosswinds and low visibility, sparking concerns about aviation safety.

In the undated footage, an Airbus A320 Neo was seen aborting its landing shortly after touching down. The aircraft tilted briefly to the left before stabilising and ascending back into the clouds. WION could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

While some criticised the decision to allow landings under such extreme conditions, others argued that the crosswinds and poor visibility should have prompted an immediate abort of the landing attempt.

"This could have ended badly in Chennai. An Airbus A320neo of IndiGo Airlines struggled to touch down as cyclone Fengal makes landfall and goes for a go-around," a user wrote on X.

Cyclone Fengal caused severe disruptions at Chennai Airport, where operations were suspended on Sunday due to waterlogged runways. Services resumed after midnight, but delays and cancellations persisted. Officials reported that 24 domestic flights were cancelled, while 26 international flights were delayed.

On Friday, Chennai Airport preemptively announced the suspension of operations until 4 am Sunday, citing heavy rains and adverse weather caused by the cyclone. Over 50 flights were cancelled, leaving thousands of passengers stranded in Chennai and nearby states. Additionally, 19 flights were diverted due to the flooded runways and taxiways.

The impact of Cyclone Fengal has been devastating, claiming at least 19 lives across India and Sri Lanka. Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry region experienced severe flooding, with Puducherry recording its heaviest 24-hour rainfall in 30 years, according to the weather office.

(With inputs from agencies)