New Delhi, India

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (Dec 1) said there will be no alliance between his Aam Aadmi Party and Congress for the Delhi Assembly elections that are scheduled to be held in February 2025.

"There will be no alliance in Delhi," the AAP national convener said at a press conference.

Earlier this year, AAP and the grand old party were a part of the opposition INDIA bloc and fought against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital.

Both the parties were stumped as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won all the seats.

'BJP targeting our MLAs'

During the press conference, Kejriwal targeted the BJP-led central government for the alleged failure to act on the issues of law or order.

Instead of taking action against miscreants, he was attacked during his 30 padyatra in Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Nov 30, he said.

"I had this expectation that Amit Shah will take some action after I raised the issue (law & order). But, instead of that, I was being attacked during my padyatra. Liquid was thrown at me, it was harmless, but it could have been harmful," Kejriwal said.

He then criticised the arrest of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who had filed a complaint against extortion by gangsters.

"Instead of arresting criminals, they are targeting our MLAs," the AAP chief claimed, calling for action to be taken against the criminals for the safety of the residents of national capital.

