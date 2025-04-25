CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 25. Both teams are on a losing streak and are struggling at the bottom of the points table. They will look to bounce back with a win and keep their playoff hopes alive. So here's our take on who should make it to the Dream11 for the CSK vs SRH contest.

CSK vs SRH Match Preview

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head into the match sitting last and second-last respectively, on the points table. Both teams have lost their previous contests and will be eyeing momentum as they enter the second half of the IPL 2025. However, a defeat for either team will see them drop crucial points in the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan



Batters: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Mhatre



All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Aniket Verma, Shivam Dube (VC)



Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK vs SRH Head-to-Head Records

Friday's meeting between CSK and SRH will be the 22nd overall in the IPL. The hosts lead the competition with 15 wins. SRH, on the other hand, has won six, and no matches have ended in a no-result.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma has a stunning record in this format and has done well for SunRisers Hyderabad. He has scored 240 runs with a strke of 181 and will be a good pick for captain.

2. Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is the leading run getter for SRH this season. He scored 71 in the last encounter against the Mumbai Indians and is expected to do well.

3. Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad has been performing well as the leading wicket-taker for CSK with 12 scalps. The turning track in Chennai will offer him great assistance.

CSK vs SRH Fantasy Cricket Tips

Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen will be value additions to the contest, so we suggest you pick them in the Dream11 for the IPL 2025 contest.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Analysis

CSK: CSK are placed last on the points table with two wins and six losses in eight matches thus far. They lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) by nine wickets in the previous tie and will be looking to bounce back and turn the momentum for the remainder of IPL 2025.

SRH: SRH are placed ninth on the table with two wins and six losses in eight matches. They will aim to find a win and stay alive in the tournament.

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at MA Chidambaram is known to assist spinners, with the early overs very crucial for both teams. Team winning the toss will look to bowl first and take advantage of the turning track.

Suggested playing 11 No. 2 for MI vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni



Batters: Nitish Reddy, Rachin Ravindra, Shaik Rasheed, Aniket Verma



All-Rounders: Jamie Overton, Vijay Shankar



Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel



Match Prediction: Who Will Win CSK vs SRH?

Both teams are looking for a desperate win to stay alive in the contest. However, we expect SRH to beat CSK in a nail-biting encounter, seeing the strong batting lineup of SRH that can dominate the spinners.

Disclaimer: The fantasy tips and facts expressed within this article are the author's personal opinions and WION does not promote or endorse any sort of betting activity. They do not reflect the views of WION. It is not a reflection of the actual points you might earn. WION does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.