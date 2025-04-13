Abhishek Sharma is all over the internet for his viral ‘note celebration’ against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. The left-handed SRH opener scored a stunning 141 off 55 balls while chasing (hitting ten sixes and 14 fours), registering the highest individual score by an Indian in the history of this league. His monumental knock floored PBKS as SRH chased 245 inside the 19th over, completing the second-most successful run chase in this tournament.

His opening partner, Travis Head, reveals what went behind Abhishek's infamous note celebration the other night.

Head and Abhishek were at the forefront of the chase at home, smacking PBKS bowlers with utter disdain. Head faced off the new ball cautiously, only for Abhishek to go all out in his turn. The Indian opener left none, hammering even the pacers, including Punjab’s overseas seamer Marco Jansen, for nearly 40 runs in his two overs. Such was the plight that PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer had to bring in batter Shashank Singh to bowl his part-timers inside the first ten overs, as everyone else was leaking runs at an embarrassing rate.

While Abhishek kept knocking off each ball to the boundary, Head was happy witnessing history unfolding at the other end. Having shared, batted and spent enough time since playing together at SRH, Head explained the story behind Abhishek’s note celebration.

Following SRH’s eight-wicket win against Punjab - their second this season and perhaps a needed one, Head revealed Abhishek had this paper folded in his pocket for the past several games but finally pulled it out on Saturday.

“The note has been in the pocket of Abhishek Sharma for 6 games, glad it came out tonight,” Head revealed in a chat with the broadcaster after the game.

Abhishek’s Wonder Night in IPL 2025

Abhishek began aggressively in the side’s tournament opener against the Rajasthan Royals but failed to convert his starts to big scores in the upcoming few games.

Upbeat about performing well and returning among runs, the left-handed batter picked the PBKS game to silence his critics, and he did so handsomely.

Alongside Head, Abhishek stitched a 171-run stand for the first wicket in just over 12 overs, completing his maiden IPL hundred a few balls later.

Supremely proud of his performance, he celebrated it by pulling out a note, which read, ‘THIS IS FOR THE ORANGE ARMY’.

From the team owner, Kavya Maran, to Abhishek’s family sitting in the stands to the thousand fans in attendance, everyone celebrated his match-winning hundred - a moment Abhishek shall cherish forever.

(With inputs from agencies)