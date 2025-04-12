Opener Abhishek Sharma smashed a scintillating century and shared a 171-run partnership with fellow opener Travis Head as Sunrisers Hyderabad made a mockery of 245-run chase, registering an eight-wicket win against Punjab Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 on Saturday. SRH scaled down the target 247/2 with nine balls to spare.

Abhishek made 141 off 55 deliveries studded with 14 fours and 10 big hits, while Head made 66 off 37 balls as the duo undid the good work done by Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer, who hit a 36-ball 82 after electing to bat first.

Earlier in the first innings, PBKS' skipper Shreyas Iyer's fifty and Australian right-hand batter Marcus Stoinis's cameo in the end powered the Punjab Kings (PBKS) side to a massive total of 245/6 in their 20 overs.

Shreyas scores his third half-century

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Batters Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya came out in the middle to open the innings for their side. In the first over, Prabhsimran blasted Mohammed Shami for three fours. In the second over, skipper Pat Cummins gave away 16 runs, with Priyansh being the aggressor with four and six. In the third over, Shami is taken down for three sixes and a four. PBKS is 53/0, with Priyansh (29*) and Prabhsimran (23*) unbeaten.

Debutant Eshan Malinga took his maiden IPL wicket as a fine catch at mid-off from Pat Cummins to dismiss Prabhsimran (42 in 23 balls, with seven fours and a six) at the score of 91 in the seventh over.

Shreyas Iyer went on to score his third half-century of IPL 2025 in just 22 balls, which came with two fours and five sixes. Eshan Malinga got his second wicket, as he removed Nehal for 27 in 22 balls, with two fours and a six. PBKS is 164/3 in 13.3 overs.

