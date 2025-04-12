It’s often said that simplicity is the ultimate sophistication and Delhi Capitals’ Ashutosh Sharma seems to be living by that mantra. Ahead of DC’s much-awaited clash against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025 on Sunday (April 13 ) Ashutosh’s words at the pre-match press conference connected with the fans and budding cricketers.“I do not think too much. I keep things simple. It is just about watching the ball and hitting the ball. That is all; that is my belief,” he said, sticking to his guns.

And it’s clearly working. DC are on a dream run this season, unbeaten in their four matches so far. As they gear up for their fifth, and first at their home ground in Delhi, there's excitement and energy in the camp. Mumbai, on the other hand, are struggling, with just one win in five games.

'Axar is leading the team well'

Ashutosh also had high praise for DC captain Axar Patel. “Axar Patel's captaincy is very good. He is leading the team really well, and all the youngsters are very comfortable within the set-up,” he shared, highlighting the positive vibes within the dressing room.

Despite this being his first season with Delhi, Ashutosh feels right at home. “It has been amazing… and it is great to be in Delhi and excited to play at home,” he added.

He also opened up about the conditions in the capital, saying that preparation matters more than location. “If your preparation is good, it does not make any difference if you are playing in Delhi or in Vizag,” he said.

Whether he bats or not, Ashutosh’s focus remains sharp. “I always focus on the process… I have to play well. And if I don't get the batting, I have to practice,” he said with refreshing clarity.

(With inputs from agencies)