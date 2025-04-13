SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma is now the highest individual Indian scorer in the IPL. Chasing 246 at home against the high-flying Punjab Kings on Saturday in IPL 2025, Abhishek scored a brilliant 141 off 55 balls, hitting ten massive sixes and 14 fours in a monumental knock, helping his team complete the second-highest run chase in the competition history. He, however, is third on the list of highest individual scores in IPL after Chris Gayle (175*) and Brendon McCullum (158*).

Highest Individual Scores in IPL history -

Chris Gayle (RCB) - 175* vs PWI

Brendon McCullum (KKR) - 158* vs RCB

Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 141 vs PBKS

Quinton de Kock (LSG) - 140 vs KKR

AB de Villiers (RCB) - 133* vs MI

KL Rahul (PBKS) – 132* vs RCB

Abhishek stitched a 171-run stand for the first wicket with Travis Head, who also completed his fifty (66), tormenting Punjab’s bowling attack from the word go. Both left-handers had their chances early on and made the most of it, completing the 150-run-mark inside the first ten overs.

Despite losing Head inside the 13th over, Abhishek kept SRH in the run chase, holding one end and smacking bowlers to all parts of the ground. He completed his maiden IPL hundred in the same over and pulled out a note reading, ‘THIS ONE IS FOR THE ORANGE ARMY’ in his celebration. SRH owner Kavya Maran was ecstatic sitting in the stands, even congratulating Abhishek’s parents in attendance for their son’s marvellous achievement. Even the SRH dugout went bonkers over this record, with the home crowd also cherishing a massive and much-needed win later.

Punjab’s innings

Punjab Kings batted first and scored their highest team total this season – hitting 245 for six in 20 overs. Contributions from their top four, including their captain Shreyas Iyer, who hit a magnificent 82 off 26 balls, smashing six sixes and as many fours, ensured PBKS had its nose ahead in this contest. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis put the cherry on the top with four sixes off Mohammed Shami in his last over, propelling PBKS to a massive first-inning score.

For the hosts, each of the five used bowlers conceded over ten runs per over, with veteran seamer Shami leaking 75 in four overs, going at over 18 – his worst performance across all T20 competitions. The only silverware for them was Harshal Patel’s performance, who leaked over 40 runs in his quota but picked four out of the six fallen wickets.

Meanwhile, with this win, SRH climbed two spots to the eighth position on the points table with two wins from six matches.

