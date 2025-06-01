Covid makes quiet comeback in India: Active cases cross 3,700, Delhi and Kerala see sharp rise

India has seen its first significant rise in COVID-19 cases in several months, with the number of active infections crossing 3,700. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) reported 363 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to data released on Sunday, 1 June.

Kerala, Maharashtra and Delhi report the highest numbers

Kerala continues to report the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at 1,400, followed by Maharashtra with 485, and Delhi with 436. In the last 24 hours, Kerala logged 64 new cases, Delhi 61, and Maharashtra 18, the health ministry data showed.

Three deaths reported amid fresh wave

India also recorded three Covid-19-related deaths during the same 24-hour period. One death was reported each in Kerala and Karnataka. On Saturday, officials confirmed a third fatality in Delhi — the first death reported in the capital during the current uptick.

In Karnataka, the deceased was a 63-year-old man suffering from pulmonary TB and squamous cell carcinoma, who was also incidentally Covid-positive. In Kerala, a 24-year-old woman with underlying conditions including sepsis hypertension and chronic liver disease succumbed to the virus.

The death in Delhi involved a 60-year-old woman with acute intestinal obstruction following surgery. Officials said her Covid status was also incidental.

Karnataka issues public advisory

In response to the rise in cases, the Karnataka government has issued a public advisory. People have been urged to behave responsibly by wearing masks in crowded places, practising physical distancing, and maintaining proper hygiene.