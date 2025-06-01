Ukraine has reportedly launched a massive drone attack against Russia, reportedly targeting over 40 Russian bombers and the Olenya and Belaya airbases with FPV drones.

The Ukrainian media has also reported the development, citing sources from the SBU.

The Russian governor of the Irkutsk region confirmed the attack, saying Ukrainian remote-piloted aircraft attacked a military unit in the village of Sridni, the first such attack in Siberia.



“Enemy strategic bombers are burning en masse in Russia — this is the result of a special operation by the SBU,” a source told the Kyiv Independent.

"Ukrainian security services are carrying out a large-scale special operation aimed at destroying enemy bombers far from the front, in Russia," the source said, adding more than 40 aircraft had been hit and a fire broke out the targeted Belaya air base.

"Right now, the Security Service of Ukraine is conducting a large-scale special operation to destroy enemy bomber aircraft in the rear of the Russian Federation. SBU drones are practicing on aircraft that bomb Ukrainian cities every night. Currently, more than 40 aircraft are known to have been hit, including the A-50, Tu-95 and Tu-22 M3," an SBU official was quoted as saying by the Kyiv Independent.

Army and civilian responders have already been mobilised to tackle the threat, and the source of the drone launch has been blocked, as per an RT report.



Ukrainian delegation will be in Istanbul on Monday for talks with Russia: Zelensky



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a delegation led by his minister Rustem Umerov will be in Istanbul on Monday (June 2) for talks with Russia. "I have also defined our position before the Monday meeting in Istanbul", which includes priorities to reach "a complete and unconditional ceasefire" and the return of prisoners and abducted children, he said on social media on Sunday (June 1).