Covid jabs before infection provided 60% protection against post-discharge mortality: Study

A study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revealed that vaccination (at least a single dose) before coronavirus (COVID-19) infection provided around 60% protection against post-discharge mortality.

The study on factors related to post-discharge one-year mortality among hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

It found a higher chance of dying within one year after discharge in males, those more than 40 years of age, those with comorbidities and those who had moderate-severe COVID disease to begin with.

"Similar trends were seen in participants, 18-45 years of age," the study added.

The study mentioned that the results are related to the patients who had been hospitalised during their initial Covid infection. Hence, they cannot be generalised to all Covid patients.

The study has been conducted by National Clinical Registry for Covid team has evaluated the factors related to one-year post-discharge mortality.

"National Clinical Registry for COVID-19 study team has conducted nested matched case-control analyses to evaluate the factors related to one-year post-discharge mortality", it said.

National Clinical Registry has been maintained by ICMR for Covid at 31 centres across the country. The registry is used for contacting all hospitalised Covid patients periodically by telephone till one year after discharge.

ICMR says on its site that documentation and description of the cases infected by Covid and their course of illness is imperative for obtaining useful information regarding the illness. Reports have mentioned that data collected till February 2023 were included in this analysis.

According to the study, "It was observed that of the 14,419 participants contacted at least once in one year after discharge from hospital, 942 (6.5%) all-cause mortality was reported. A nested matched case-control analysis was conducted to evaluate the factors related to one-year post-discharge mortality."

(With inputs from agencies)

