Passenger on board IndiGo flight vomits blood mid-air

An Indigo flight, which departed from Mumbai for Ranchi, made an unscheduled landing at Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur on Monday evening (August 21) after reportedly a senior citizen passenger suffered a grave medical emergency.

The 62-year-old male passenger, identified as D Tiwari, vomited blood aboard the flight.

He was offloaded from the aircraft post landing and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for further medical assistance, the officials said. However, the passenger did not survive.

Tiwari was suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease and tuberculosis, news agency PTI reported citing Aejaz Shami, DGM, Branding and Communications of KIMS Hospital in Nagpur.

Shami said that the passenger was brought dead to the hospital.

"A 62-year-old male passenger was suffering from CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease) & tuberculosis and omitted a large amount of blood in an aircraft (going from Mumbai to Ranchi) and was brought dead. Body was taken to GMCH in KIMS Kingsway Hospitals Ambulance for further procedures," Shami said in a statement.

According to reports, the passenger began vomiting blood at around 8 pm on Monday when the pilot in command decided to land immediately at Nagpur.

IndiGo issues statement

The airline carrier, IndiGo, later issues a press statement saying that their thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of the deceased.

“IndiGo flight 6E 5093, operating from Mumbai to Ranchi was diverted to Nagpur due to a medical emergency on board. The passenger was offloaded and was rushed to the hospital for further medical assistance. Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones,” read the statement.

Last week, in a similar incident, an IndiGo pilot collapsed at a boarding gate in Nagpur airport and passed away minutes before he was set to operate a flight.

The 40-year-old pilot, Captain Subramanyam, died due to “sudden cardiac arrest”, the preliminary reports suggested.

(With inputs from agencies)

