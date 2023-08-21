Indian boy gets stuck in elevator, does homework to stay calm during two-hour ordeal

In what became yet another example of the inadequate maintenance of elevators in India's National Capital Region (NCR) near New Delhi, an eight-year-old boy in Faridabad was stuck in a lift for approximately two hours on August 20. But what made the incident remarkable is the way the young boy reacted to the ordeal.

The boy reportedly recollected his father's advice not to panic during crises.

Instead of becoming anxious, the boy calmly waited for the help, and passed the time by doing his homework.

Following the ordeal, the family has taken action by contacting the authorities to voice their concerns about the subpar lift maintenance in the society.

This incident originated from Omaxe Heights society in Faridabad and quickly gained traction on social media.

The boy's father, Pawan Chandila, who works in Gurugram, shared that their family resides on the apartment building's fourth floor.

What happened?

The incident unfolded on a Sunday evening when Garvit, 8, was heading downstairs alone for his tuition class around 5 pm.

Usually accompanied by his mother, this time he was unaccompanied due to her being unwell.

The lift got stuck on the second floor.

"We had previously instructed Garvit about safety measures in such situations. He made attempts to seek assistance by using the emergency button and knocking on the door. Unfortunately, his pleas for help went unanswered. He decided to keep calm and focused by immersing himself in his homework as panic began to set in," Pawan Chandila was quoted as saying by The Tribune.

An hour later, the tuition teacher contacted the Chandila family, concerned that Garvit hadn't reached the class.

The parents initiated a search and discovered through the security guard that the elevator had been inoperative.

Consequently, the technical team was called, and the situation was eventually resolved around 7 PM, with Garvit safely rescued from the lift.

The family is now demanding accountability for negligence, citing the elevator's regular malfunctions.

"We need to hold those responsible for alleged negligence accountable, as the lift had gone unrepaired for an extended period," Chandila added.

