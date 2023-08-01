Postwoman dies after getting stuck in lift for three days

A postwoman was killed in Uzbekistan after being trapped in a lift for three days. Nobody came to rescue Olga Leontyeva (32), the postwoman from Tashkent, reported The Mirror. The news outlet said that Leontyeva screamed for help from the top floor of the nine-storey building. But nobody heard her pleas for help.

Her family approached authorities on July 24 to report her as a missing person after she did not return from work. After an intense search operation, her body was discovered in the lift next day.

Leontyeva is survived by her six-year-old daughter. She is now with her relatives.

She was recorded on CCTV as she entered the lift on the ground floor. She was not seen afterwards

Local prosecutor's office has reportedly launched an investigation into the tragedy. The lift was Chinese-manufactured and was in working order. But it was not registered. Regional power company reportedly confirmed that there were no power cuts on the day Leontyeva was stuck. The tragedy was attributed to a malfunction in the lift.

A similar incident was reported in Italy last week. Francesca Marchione (61) was found dead after she was trapped in a lift during a power cut. The incident occurred on July 26 when the power failure plunged the building into darkness. Emergency services were called. But unfortunately, they discovered Ms Marchione's body inside the elevator. At the time, the elevator was stuck between two floors. It was reported that doors of the elevator were open. However, she could not escape.

