COVID-19: You are field commanders, your weapons are containment, testing, says PM Modi to officials

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with senior officials from state and districts to know their experience while handling the second wave of COVID-19.

He said that they were playing a very important role in the battle against coronavirus. He said in a way, they were "field commanders" of the battle against the deadly virus.

"There are different challenges in every district of our country. You understand the challenges of your district best. When your district wins, it is the country's victory. If your district defeats COVID-19, so does the country," said PM Modi.

"You all are playing a very important role in the battle against Corona. In a way, you are the field commanders of this battle. What are our weapons against this virus? Our weapons are - Local containment zones, aggressive testing and correct and complete information to the people," he said.





The Prime Minister pointed out that the number of COVID-19 infections is now decreasing in many states, but increasing in several others.

"We need to be more vigilant in the face of decreasing data. In almost every meeting in the last one year, I have requested that our fight is to save every single life," he said.

"Testing, tracking, treatment and Covid appropriate behaviour, are necessary and there should be a continued emphasis on this. In this second wave of Corona, we still have to pay a lot of attention in rural and inaccessible areas," PM Modi added.

PM Modi told the officials that apart from Covid, they also have to take care of the ease of living of every citizen of their district.

"We also have to stop the infection and maintain the supply of essential supplies related to daily life...Rapid work is being done to install oxygen plants in hospitals in every district of the country through PM Cares. These plants have already started functioning in many hospitals," he added.

The Prime Minister said the country needs to fight the myths associated with vaccination as it is a powerful way to fight COVID-19.

"Vaccination is a powerful way to fight Covid, so we have to fight against all myths associated with it, together. Constant efforts are being made to increase the supply of the Corona vaccine on a very large scale. The Health Ministry is continuously streamlining the arrangements and procedures regarding vaccination," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)