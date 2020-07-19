COVID 19: Total recovered cases more than 677,000; Mumbai reports 1,046 cases

India saw a record single-day spike of 38,902 coronavirus cases on Sunday morning, taking the tally to 1,077,618 and the death toll to 26,816 with 543 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Karnataka reported 4120 new positive cases, of which 2156 cases are from Bengaluru. Total number of cases rose to 63,772 including 39,370 active cases. Death toll increased to 1,331 after 91 deaths were reported today.

Maharashtra health department reported 9,518 new positive cases, 258 deaths in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,906 patients were discharged in Maharashtra today. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 310,455 including 169,569 discharged and 11,854 deaths.

934 new #COVID19 have been reported in Rajasthan till 8:30 pm today, taking the total number of cases to 29434 including 7145 active cases. Death toll rises to 559 after 6 deaths were reported today: State Health Department.

Mumbai reported 1,046 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 101,224 and 5,711 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 23,828.

West Bengal reported 2,278 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 42,487. Death toll now stands at 1112 after 36 deaths were reported today.

India's national capital New Delhi reported 1,211 new cases, 1860 recovered/discharged/migrated and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases is now 122,793 including 1,03,134 recovered/ discharged/ migrated and 3,628 deaths.

Tamil Nadu recorded the highest single-day spike of 4,979 new positive cases and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases rise to 170,693 including 50,294 active cases and 2,481 deaths.

Gujarat reported 965 #COVID19 positive cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours. State tally rises to 48,441 including 11,412 active cases, 34,882 cured/discharged and 2,147 deaths.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients exceeds India's active caseload by 3,04,043 as on Sunday with 6.77 lakh people having recuperated from the disease so far, the Union Health Ministry said.

"The total number of recovered cases is 677,422. The recovery rate as of now is at 62.86 per cent," the ministry said.

The ministry said India's COVID-19 case fatality rate is "progressively falling" and is currently at 2.49 per cent, which is one of the lowest in the world.