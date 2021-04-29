COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government extends ongoing lockdown until further notice

After recording 16,665 cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day rise since the start of the pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government has extended the existing set of lockdown restrictions, besides the night (10 pm-4 am) and Sunday curfew.

According to the southern Indian state's government, there will be no restrictions for the movement/transport of officials/party functionaries such as candidates, chief agent, counting agents, food suppliers in connection with the counting of votes on Sunday, May 02, when the counting of votes for the Tamil Nadu assembly election and Kanyakumari Lok Sabha by-poll is to take place.

Also read | 13.2 million Indians register for third phase of vaccinations but unable to book slots

In terms of relaxations offered, Chennai Metro Rail has been permitted to operate skeletal service on Sundays, despite the complete lockdown.

Entertainment and amusement parks have been permitted to function with 50 per cent capacity, by following the COVID-19 protocols.

Also read | While India fights oxygen shortage, another challenge lurks in the shadows

Exhibition halls can function for Business-to-Business events. Stadia and playgrounds would be allowed to conduct competitions, provided it is without spectators. Swimming pools can operate only for sports training purposes.

Candidates/students appearing for SSC/UPSC/RRB/TNPSC exams would be permitted on the provision of valid admit cards. Staff deployed for exam duties shall also be permitted on the production of valid documents.

Hotels that are willing to function as Covid Care Centres in coordination with private hospitals will be permitted to operate. In such hotels, health department officials would inspect and accord necessary permissions. Guests would not be permitted in hotels functioning as Covid Care centres.