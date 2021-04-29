13.2 million Indians register for third phase of vaccinations but unable to book slots

The Government of India on Wednesday recorded nearly 1.32 crore (13.2 million) registrations for coronavirus vaccination from May 1.

In the third phase of the vaccination drive, everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get inoculated against Covid-19.

The Union Health Ministry highlighted that vaccination is a critical component of the containment and management strategy of the Government of India in its fight against the( Covid pandemic.

"So we close Day 1 with 1.32 crore registrations on http://Cowin.gov.in. Kudos to Team CoWIN for building a truly scalable and robust platform. Handling more than 50000 API calls per second is mammoth!!," Aarogya Setu tweeted.



So we close Day 1 with 1.32 Cr Registrations on https://t.co/xWRsgcZ3lD. Kudos to Team CoWin for building a truly scalable and robust platform. Handling more than 50000 API calls per second is mammoth!! #LargestVaccinationDrive pic.twitter.com/DafOrdMfBP — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) April 28, 2021 ×

However, many users struggled to get themselves registered and complained about the technical problems they faced while trying to register themselves on the CoWin portal.

(With inputs from agencies)