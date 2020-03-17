COVID-19: Taj Mahal shut down amid virus concern

The UNESCO World Heritage Site Taj Mahal has joined the list of attractions around the world that are closing their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made by Minister of Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on Twitter.

"All the ticketed monuments and all other museums have been directed to be closed until March 31, 2020," he wrote.

India has reported 126 cases of infection and three deaths due to coronavirus.

Earlier, a 64-year-old man died in the Maharashtra which is the hardest-hit state in the country with more than 30 confirmed cases.

India has suspended issuing any new tourist visas and has imposed a two-week quarantine on all travellers, including returning Indian nationals, who are arriving from or have visited China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Spain.

It has prohibited travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to the country till March 31 amid the coronavirus outbreak.

