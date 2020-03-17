COVID-19: Taj Mahal shut down amid virus concern

File photo of Taj Mahal Photograph:( PTI )
India has reported 125 confirmed cases and three deaths due to coronavirus.
The UNESCO World Heritage Site Taj Mahal has joined the list of attractions around the world that are closing their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Also read: India prohibits passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia over coronavirus
The announcement was made by Minister of Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on Twitter.
"All the ticketed monuments and all other museums have been directed to be closed until March 31, 2020," he wrote.
कोरोना वायरस #IndiaFightsCorona को ध्यान में रखते हुए @MinOfCultureGoI ने @ASIGoI के सभी टिकिट वाले स्मारक एवं अन्य सभी,संग्रहालय आगामी ३१मार्च२०तक बंद रखने के निर्देश दिए हैं।संबंधित अधिकारियों से तत्परता एवं सावधानी बरतने की अपेक्षा है @PMOIndia @BJP4India @BJP4MP @tourismgoi— Prahlad Singh Patel (@prahladspatel) March 16, 2020
India has reported 126 cases of infection and three deaths due to coronavirus.
Also read: 64-year-old dies in Mumbai, third death due to coronavirus in India
Earlier, a 64-year-old man died in the Maharashtra which is the hardest-hit state in the country with more than 30 confirmed cases.
India has suspended issuing any new tourist visas and has imposed a two-week quarantine on all travellers, including returning Indian nationals, who are arriving from or have visited China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, South Korea and Spain.
It has prohibited travel of passengers from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to the country till March 31 amid the coronavirus outbreak.