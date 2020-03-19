COVID-19: Setting the agenda ahead of PM Modi's address

All eyes will be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today when he addresses the nation on the contagion. The rapidly spreading coronavirus has shaken the world and India is in stage 2 battle to contain it. The nature of the contagion has made it imperative to look at the best practices being followed by various countries to imbibe and follow.

WION brings the practices that we have analysed over the days practiced by other countries.

1. Roping of private players: Nationalisation by Spain of private hospitals and infrastructure, France and Germany mulling it.

2. Administrative measures as partial or complete lockdowns: Eventually to create isolation by clamping on travel,and as much of social distancing

3. Calling Army: as it's a war situation and there is no other force best equipped to handle it tha the armies. Besides this, it will also give the numerical support that the other civilian arms of the government would require.

4. Financial succour: With the shutdown taking a toll and the costly nature of tests, several countries have resorted to direct money transfer (US, Canada and more).

This essentially to ascertain that the two basic essential -food and medicine can be taken care of.

Then we can bring in PM Modi leading the fight on the subcontinent bringing SAARC on one platform. G20 collaboration video conferencing proposed next week which the chair Saudi has agreed too will be another step in the direction. When it is more or less settled that while each country would have to identify it's own ways to battle coronavirus given the nature of diversities.