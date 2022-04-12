Delhi records new COVID-19 cases; no major reason to panic, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi recorded COVID-19 positive rate of 2.70 per cent on Monday from less than 1 per cent which was the highest in two months raising concerns about the revival of virus cases in the city.

As per the data given by the municipal health authority, 137 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Monday. As per reports, 447 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation in Delhi.

According to reports, the total COVID-19 caseload in the country’s capital is 18,66,380 with a mortality toll of 26,157.

With the positive rate increasing from 0.5 per cent on April 4 to 2.70 per cent on April 11, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi’s Chief Minister said: "We are keeping a close watch on the situation. There's no major reason to panic right now. We will take all necessary steps according to the situation.”

Delhi’s Health Minister, Satyendra Jain said, “The daily cases in Delhi are being reported in the range of 100-200. We are keeping an eye on hospital admissions and they are going down. The focus shouldn't be on positivity rate much as of now."

Meanwhile, a total of 18 students from three private schools in Noida and Ghaziabad near Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 causing the school authorities to close the schools for three days, IANS reported.

According to the data updated by the Union Health Ministry, India registered 796 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,36928 with 10,889 active cases.

On January 14, the city had the highest number of positive cases during the third wave of pandemics which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

