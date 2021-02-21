COVID-19: Maharashtra government mulling night curfew, says state minister

A minister in India's western state of Maharashtra said on Sunday that the state government was mulling over imposing night curfew in light of increasing cases of coronavirus infections. Vijay Wadettiwar, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister of Maharashtra also said that a decision will soon be taken by the government on this.

"The coronavirus cases are increasing on daily basis in several districts of Maharashtra. Due to this, an order to enforce the coronavirus norms has been given to all district magistrates. They have also have been authorised to take decisions in view of the pandemic situation," said Wadettiwar," he said.

"In view of rising COVID-19 cases in districts like Nagpur, Amravati, Yatvmal, Maharashtra Government is thinking of imposing a night curfew in the districts. A meeting chaired by the Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) to be held soon to make a decision," he added.

The minister's statement comes amid rising cases in Maharashtra which has been the worst affected state in India so far. Maharashtra's capital Mumbai is among worst-hit cities in the country.

The State Health Department on Saturday informed that 6,281 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.The total cases in the state increased to 20,93,913 including 48,439 active cases and 19,92,530 total recoveries. The death toll in the state mounted to 51,753 including the new deaths, the state department said.

