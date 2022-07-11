Covid-19: India reports 16,678 new infections, active cases rises to 1,30,713

India reported 16,678 new infection cases, as per the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (July 10), taking the number of active cases in the country to 1,30,713 and total number of Covid cases grew to 4,36,39,329. As per the figures updated at 8 am, the toll increased to 5,25,454 with 26 new fatalities. As per the ministry, the recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent while active cases make up 0.30 per cent of all the infections. In the last 24 hours, there has been an increase of 2,023 cases in the active caseload, reported by PTI.

The death toll reached 5,25,454 with the fatalities reported. Among the 26 fatalities recorded on Monday, 18 are from Kerala, 4 from West Bengal, 2 from Delhi, and 1 each from Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

Also read | Why tackling particle pollution leads to upward push in photochemical smog

The weekly positivity rate was 4.18 per cent, while the daily positivity rate was 5.99 per cent. The number of recovered people from illness is at 4,29,83,162, while the case mortality rate has been reported at 1.20 per cent.

The number of cases recorded in Assam increased to 7,26,541 on Monday as 86 additional people had positive tests, as per official health bulletin. Over the past 24 hours, no new fatalities have been reported.

Also read | What is CoVarScan? A new COVID-19 test that can detect all variants in hours

However, three more people tested positive for Covid on Monday, bringing the total number for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to 10,239, as per the official health bulletins.

The number of Covid infections in Maharashtra increased by 272, bringing the total to 7,31,464 as per the health officials on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.