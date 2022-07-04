What is CoVarScan? A new COVID-19 test that can detect all variants in hours

United States scientists have developed a new test to identify all current variants of coronavirus (COVID-19) quickly and accurately. The test, named CoVarScan, can detect all current variants of SARS-CoV-2 within hours by finding the signatures of eight hotspots on the deadly virus.

The researchers at the University of Texas (UT) Southwestern Medical Center in the US published the findings after testing samples collected from more than 4,000 patients.

The results of CoVarScan tests were published recently in the Clinical Chemistry journal. As per the findings, the test is as accurate as other methods used to diagnose Covid. The researchers also noted that the test successfully differentiate between all current variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Jeffrey SoRelle, who is an assistant professor at UT Southwestern, and senior author of the study, said "Using this test, we can determine very quickly what variants are in the community and if a new variant is emerging. It also has implications for individual patients when we are dealing with variants that respond differently to treatments.

In most cases, scientists use genome sequencing to determine which variant of COVID-19 a patient has. The process is time-consuming and expensive too. To analyse the RNA sequence contained in the viruses, the tests also rely on sophisticated equipment.

How does CoVarScan work?

During the research, the CoVarScan had 96 per cent sensitivity and 99 per cent specificity as compared to whole genome sequencing.

Researchers noted that the CoVarScan test detects eight regions of SARS-CoV-2 that commonly differ between viral variants. It detects small mutations to measure the length of repetitive genetic regions that tend to grow and shrink as the virus evolves.

The method relies on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) to copy and measure the RNA at these eight sites of interest.

(With inputs from agencies)

