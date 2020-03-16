COVID-19: Indian economy can suffer a loss of Rs 21 lakh crore

Coronavirus in India Photograph:( PTI )
Industries across India are reeling under the deadly outbreak, which has led to a partial lockdown and social distancing.
The Covid-19 outbreak has taken its toll on the Indian economy. Experts say that the outbreak can slow down the GDP growth by one per cent.
In fact, the economy can suffer a loss of Rs 20.72 lakh crore. The outbreak has hit businesses across 21 states of India.
The outbreak has taken a huge toll on the airline industry. This as tickets worth 15,000 crore rupees have been cancelled in the recent days.
Hospitality industry suffered a 50 per cent loss in business as holiday-goers choose to stay home. The loss in terms of rupees is 27,300 crores.
Gems and jewellery firms in surat alone have suffered a loss of 8-thousand crore rupees. Poultry industry saw only 30 per cent sales and it has lost over 4,500 crore rupees in a month.
With the cancellation of shoots and closure of cinema halls, the film industry has so far suffered a loss of 600 crore rupees.
