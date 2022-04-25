India records rise in active COVID-19 cases

India reported 2,541 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours with the total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,60,086 with 16,522 active cases as per the figures released by the Union Ministry on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has grown by 649 cases. According to the government, active cases account for 0.04 per cent of total infections with a national COVID-19 recovery rate at 98.75 per cent.

Officials in Jammu and Kashmir reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 4,53,990. Tamil Nadu registered 52 new Covid cases on Sunday taking the overall caseload to 34,53,552 cases.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths were caused by comorbidities, said the ministry.

The number of persons who have recovered from infection has risen to 4,25,21,341 with a 1.21 per cent fatality rate.

The ministry said, “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," adding that the state-by-state distribution of figures is still being verified and reconciled.

As Covid cases began to surge raising fears of a fourth wave, India's capital Delhi has made wearing face masks mandatory once more.

(With inputs from agencies)