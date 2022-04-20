Covid fourth wave? Delhi makes wearing masks compulsory again

The national capital Delhi has made wearing face masks compulsory again as Covid cases are starting to pile up prompting concerns of an impending fourth wave.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday, in its order, said that those found violating the mask mandate order would be fined Rs 500 (US $6.5 approx.).

Meanwhile, there has been no order to close down schools or a ban on social gatherings even as the Delhi administration is keeping a close watch on the rising cases.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a nearly 26 per cent jump in fresh COVID-19 cases.

The health department said 632 fresh cases were reported on Wednesday and the positivity rate was 4.42 per cent.

The national capital on Monday had recorded 501 cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 7.72 per cent.

India’s overall cases have been low, though there has been a slight spurt in Covid cases in some states.

Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Mizoram who have been seeing an uptick in cases have been told by the Centre to monitor clusters and intensify genome sequencing.

“There are a few states which are reporting a higher contribution to India’s cases and higher positivity. This ministry has advised following a risk-assessment based approach on allowing economic and social activities,” Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in the letter.

The health ministry also warned states against laxity and said it can nullify the gains in the pandemic management so far.

On Wednesday, India recorded 2,067 new COVID-19 cases while 40 people lost their lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

