COVID-19 : India records highest daily spike of 17,926 cases; death toll crosses 15,000

India recorded the highest daily spike of 17,926 new coronavirus cases and 407 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus cases in India stand at 4,90,401 including 1,89,463 active cases, 2,85,637 cured/discharged/migrated and 15,301 deaths, as reported by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The national capital Delhi is being compared to New York now as the state has crossed the 70,000 mark with 3,390 new positive cases, 64 deaths and 3,328 recoveries reported in Delhi in the last 24 hrs. Total number of positive cases in Delhi stands at 73,780, including 44,765 recovered/discharged cases and 2,429 deaths.

Mumbai, which is one of the worst affected cities in the country, reported 1,365 fresh cases and 58 deaths today, taking total number of cases to 70,990 and death toll to 4,060, as reported by the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

Pune, another city in Maharashtra, recorded 725 positive cases and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours. Pune's toll now stands at 18,240 and the death toll is at 655, said Dr Bhagawan Pawar, District Health Officer.

276 new #COVID19 cases reported in Assam today, as of 11:40 pm. Total number of cases in the state is now at 6646, including 4033 discharged, 2601 active cases, & 9 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister pic.twitter.com/RkP3W355q6 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020 ×

42 new #COVID19 cases recorded in Jharkhand today, taking total number of cases to 2,261 including 1,605 recoveries and 12 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/j5rPcpvXxz — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020 ×

The number of cases reached 839 in Himachal Pradesh, which has 345 active cases, and 7 deaths.

Telangana reported 920 cases, 327 discharged and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the state is now at 11,364, including 6,446 active cases, 4,688 discharged and 230 deaths.

Rajasthan recorded 287 fresh positive cases, taking the toll to 16,296, including 12,840 recovered cases, 3,077 active cases and 379 deaths.

Uttarakhand's toll reached 2,691 as 49 new cases were reported. Number of deaths due to the disease stands at 36.

Total number of samples tested up to 25 June is 77,76,228; the number of samples tested on June 25 is 2,15,446, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).