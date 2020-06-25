COVID 19: India records highest daily spike of 16,922 cases; Delhi crosses 70,000 mark

India recorded yet another highest daily spike of positive coronavirus cases, as the cases increased by 16,922.

The toll stands at 4,73,105 including 1,86,514 active cases, 2,71,697 cured/discharged/migrated and 14,894 deaths

Maharashtra, which is the worst-affected state of the country, recorded 208 deaths and 3,890 new cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 1,42,900, and deaths 6,739.

The state health department also reported that 4,161 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours; 73,792 patients have been discharged after full recovery until today. The recovery rate in the state is 51.64%.

Mumbai, Maharashtra's epicentre, reported 1,144 new positive cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases now stands at 69,625 including 37,010 recovered/discharged cases, 28,653 active cases and 3,962 deaths, as reported by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The national capital, New Delhi, crossed the 70,000-mark 3,788 new cases in the last 24 hours. Death toll is now at 2,365. Out of the total, 26,588 are active cases and 41,437 people have recovered.

Tamil Nadu, which has seen a rapid increase in number of cases and is under a complete lockdown right now, is also nearing the 70,000 mark. The Southern state recorded 33 deaths and 2,865 new cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 67,468 and death toll to 866.

42 new positive cases reported today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 951 including 660 active cases, 289 recovered and 2 deaths: Goa Health Department pic.twitter.com/4ANSgf2oUC — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020 ×

18 more #COVID19 positive cases & 55 recovered cases reported in Jharkhand today. Total number of cases in the state is now at 2219 including 632 active cases, 1575 recovered/discharged and 12 deaths: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/YxaldsKLN2 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2020 ×

Rajasthan reported 10 deaths and 382 new positive cases today. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 16,009 including 3,023 active cases and 375 deaths.

Haryana saw an increase by 490 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 12,010. A total of 6,925 people have been recovered/discharged till date. The total death toll rises to 188.

West Bengal, which has extended the lockdown till July end, recorded 445 new positive cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases rises to 15,173 in the state including 9,702 discharged, 4,880 active cases and 591 deaths.