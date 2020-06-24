India reports highest spike in coronavirus cases; death toll over 14,400

India's health ministry reported highest single-day spike of 15,968 new coronavirus cases in the country in the last 24 hrs.

The ministry added that 465 deaths had occurred in the last 24 hours with the total death toll rising to 14,476 in India.

The health ministry said the COVID-19 cases have shot up to 4,56,183 including 1,83,022 active cases.

At least 25,8685 people have been cured of the virus, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, India's national capital reported 3,947 new coronavirus cases and 68 deaths in the last 24 hours with the total number of positive cases going up to 66,602 including 24,988 active cases. The death toll in Delhi due to the virus has gone up to 2,301.

Maharashtra which is the hardest-hit state due to the virus reported 3,214 new coronavirus cases with 248 deaths. The total number of cases in the state has gone up to 1,39,010 including 69,631 patients having recovered from the virus. The death toll in the state due to the virus has climbed to 6,531 deaths.

Mumbai's Dharavi slum area continued to report new coronavirus cases with the total number of cases rising to 2,189.

Amid the rising number of cases, defence officials said that 12 trainee sailors at INS Shivaji in Lonavala were found positive with the virus.

In Telangana, 879 coronavirus cases were reported with 3 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 9,553. There have been 220 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.

Uttar Pradesh health department reported 576 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases has shot up to 6,189 with the death toll rising to 588.