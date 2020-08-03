COVID-19: India crosses 18 lakh mark with 52,972 new cases

One of the most populous country India reported 52,972 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours on Monday morning.

The Health Ministry reported that the toll of coronavirus cases has reached 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases, 1,186,203 cured/discharged/migrated and 38,135 deaths.

On Sunday evening, India's Home Minister Amit Shah also tested COVID-19 positive and has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram, a region in Delhi-NCR.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020 ×

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, too, tested positive for coronavirus yesterday. Later, his daughter, too, tested positive on Monday morning. Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit also tested positive on Saturday.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who tested positive for COVID-19 along with his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and grand daughter Araadhya, has now tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020 ×

West Bengal recorded 49 fatalities pushing toll to 1,678. The state recorded highest single-day spike of 2,739 new cases, taking tally to 75,516.

Uttar Pradesh reported 3,853 new cases, taking the toll to 92,921 and death toll to 1,730 with 53 fatalities reported in last 24 hours.