COVID-19: Govt unwilling to curtail Parliament session

While MPs from several political parties have suggested curtailment of the ongoing Parliament session in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, senior leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said there was no plan for rescheduling the session.

This comes even as several MPs in and outside the House suggested that Parliament should be adjourned till the government is fully assured of containing coronavirus.

"I believe that the session will end at its scheduled time," stated a senior leader of BJP.

Another senior leader in the BJP said that adequate precautions are being taken to ensure that coronavirus doesn't spread and that there is no question of a curtailed session.

"It would send a wrong message if we adjourn the session sine die. We are geared up to fight the coronavirus scare and do not think that there would be curtailing the session in wake of the virus scare," said a senior BJP leader.

However, a BJP minister 'hoped' that Parliament would not jeopardise the health of its members, and maybe adjourned next week.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor too seemed to have concerns about the ongoing Parliament session in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"If any MP comes with coronavirus in the Parliament and suppose that MP is unaware of his or her being infected with the virus then many can get infected here. When the government is saying that people should avoid large gatherings, then Parliament should need to consider it," stated Tharoor, while speaking to ANI.

Many MPs across the parties from both Houses expressed concern over continued Parliament session.

AIADMK's S R Balasubramanian, while sharing his thoughts on coronavirus in Rajya Sabha, suggested that Parliament should be adjourned earlier than its scheduled date.