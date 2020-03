Pompeo, Jaishankar hold telephonic conversation, discuss COVID-19 developments

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo held a `productive` telephone conversation with India`s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss the ways the two countries can cooperate to address the challenges arising due to global outbreak of coronavirus.

"Productive conversation with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar on ways the US and #India can collaborate to fight the global #coronavirus outbreak," Pompeo tweeted.

US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said that the two leaders spoke to discuss COVID-19 developments on March 14, according to ANI.

"Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and Indian Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar spoke on March 14 to discuss COVID-19 developments, including ways in which India and the United States can cooperate to address this global challenge," Ortagus said.

According to CNN, the number of coronavirus cases in the US passed 3,000 on Sunday.

In India, the total number of confirmed cases of the virus across India is 110, including foreign nationals, the health ministry said on Sunday.