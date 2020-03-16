Protests with gathering of over 50 people will not be allowed in Delhi: CM Kejriwal on coronavirus outbreak

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that gyms, nightclubs and spas will be closed in the national capital till March 31 due to the coronavirus epidemic.

"Weddings have been excluded so far from restrictions in view of coronavirus but it is advised to consider postponing dates," the Delhi chief minister said, adding, "Protests with gathering of over 50 people will not be allowed in Delhi."

The Delhi chief minister called for all autos and taxis to be disinfected for free in the city and hand sanitizers to placed at maximum places.

"No religious, social, cultural and political gathering of over 50 people will be allowed in Delhi till March 31," the Delhi chief minister added.

Kejriwal said four of seven COVID-19 patients in Delhi were still recovering.

"Will examine if thermal screening for coronavirus can be done in Delhi Metro as well," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister informed that quarantine facilities have been arranged at three Delhi hotels - Lemon Tree, Red Fox and IBIS.