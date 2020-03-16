53 Indians evacuated from Iran arrive at Jaisalmer airport  

53 Indians, evacuated from Tehran and Shiraz cities of Iran, arrived at Jaisalmer airport in Rajasthan today.

The evacuees will be kept at the army wellness centre in Jaisalmer along with the people who arrived on Sunday, following the preliminary screening for Covid-19.

''The fourth batch of 53 Indians - 52 students and a teacher - has arrived from Tehran and Shiraz, in Iran. With this, a total of 389 Indians have returned to India from Iran. Thank the efforts of Embassy of India in Iran and Iranian authorities,'' said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

On Sunday morning 236 evacuees from Iran reached Jaisalmer in two Air India planes.

The civil and the army authorities are working in close coordination to ensure seamless and smooth handling of the situation. Army authorities had been provided adequate PPE (personal protective equipment) kits and other support by the state government, said Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rajasthan on Sunday.

Stating that the situation in Rajasthan is under control, Singh said, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot`s video-conferencing with the Collectors in morning had strengthened the resolve to meet the coronavirus challenge.

"Covid-19 has been declared a pandemic by the WHO and a large number of Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit countries, like Italy and Iran, are being evacuated," Col. Ghosh said.

As a precautionary measure, these evacuees will be kept under 14-day isolation. The army has set up wellness centres at various places for the purpose.