Covid-19 fourth wave? Cases rises across India, check THESE latest guidelines

COVID-19 cases are again on a rise in India. India reported 17,070 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally to 4,34,69,234, while the active cases increased to 1,07,189, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday (July 1). According to reports, the number of new cases have increased by 18 per cent in the last week, globally. Many states in India have also issued some fresh guidelines looking at the rise in cases. New cases of Omicron's BA.5 variant have been reported in Delhi and other parts of the country. 23 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus fatalities to 5,25,139. However, the ministry said that the recovery rate was 98.58 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 17,070 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

COVID-19 Cases rise in Delhi, check their latest guidelines

According to data shared by health department on Wednesday, Delhi reported 1,109 Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one fatality. However, even after rise in COVID-19 cases, schools in the National Capital Region have re-opened after summer vacations. Several parents and students have also expressed their concerns over the same, but the school authorities have ensured that strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Though, no restrictions have been applied so far. However, section- 144 has been imposed in Noida for the months of July and August, and masks also remain mandatory. According to a report by Zee News, almost five per cent of the samples genome sequenced from central and south east Delhi tested positive for the BA.5 sub-variant and nearly two per cent samples from south Delhi showed its presence.

Cases rise in Karnataka and new guidelines issued

Cases are also on a rapid rise in Karnataka, with Bengaluru being the worst-hit. On June 29,1,249 new Covid-19 cases were recorded, rising the state's active caseload to 5,707. Bengaluru reported 1,109 new coronavirus infections and the capital now has 5,393 active infections. However, the positivity rate has risen to 4.84 per cent. New guidelines are also issued by the Karnataka Government.

See the tweet by Dr. Sudhakar K, Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education, Karnataka below,

In the wake of increase in Covid-19 cases from June 10, updated guidelines have been formulated to contain the spread of infection. I urge all citizens to adhere to the guidelines to defeat the pandemic.

Get your booster doses and follow appropriate COVID behaviour.



— Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) June 28, 2022

Downward trend of cases in Maharashtra

Even though Maharashtra reported rapidly increasing number of cases earlier, it is seeing a downfall now. Cases in Mumbai have dropped by 11.43 per cent in the last seven days. On 29th June, 3,957 new cases were reported in Maharashtra. However, on 30th June, 3,640 cases were reported. The fatalities also dropped from seven to three in the last 24 hours. Earlier the government issued some guidelines amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

Cases up in Tamil Nadu, one of the worst affected states

Tamil Nadu is one of the worst affected states with active cases crossing the 10,000 mark for the first time since February this year. In early June it reported about 80 cases a day, but now the state is now reporting an average of 1,285 cases a day. Doctors and experts, seeing the rapidly rising cases have started worrying about a 'Fourth wave' and are constantly urging people to take precautions to prevent the infection from spreading. According to a report by PTI, the death toll remained at 38,026 as no fatalities occurred today, according to a bulletin from the State Health Department here.

Why we should take the current COVID-19 situation seriously?

It is very important to take necessary precautions in order to prevent the COVID-19 infections. Not just the citizens, but the governments should also imply the required restrictions and formulate new guidelines. The cases are increasing day-by-day all over the country, and the infection rate is also high. Doctors and experts have warned and feared about a 'Fourth wave' and that if we don't take the necessary precautions now, the situation may worsen and we may land in the same state as we were before.

There are no restrictions as such on travel and people are travelling domestic as well as foreign frequently. This is also one of the reasons of the rise in COVID-19 cases. Other than the states mentioned, other states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, etc. are also reporting increasing cases every day. It is high time now that we start performing COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, otherwise the situation may deteriorate.

