Covid virus fattens body cells to initiate its takeover, says study

In order to help its viral takeover, coronavirus fattens up the body cells of the victim. Some fat cells increase around 64 times their normal levels, said a new study. The COVID-19 virus undergoes a massive takeover of the fat processing system of the body. It creates cellular storehouses of fat, which gives it strength to hijack the molecular machinery of the body and cause disease, said scientists. The experts tried to use weight-loss drugs and other fat-targeting compounds to keep a check on the virus in the cell culture. Within 48 hours, the virus stopped replication as it was cut off from its fatty fuel, the study found.

This study was published in the ‘Nature Communications’ scientific journal. "This is exciting work, but it's the start of a very long journey. We have an interesting observation, but we have a lot more to learn about the mechanisms of this disease," said Fikadu Tafesse, corresponding author of the study. Tafesse is also the assistant professor of molecular microbiology and immunology at Oregon Health & Science University.

The effect of SARS-CoV-2 was studied by these experts on over 400 lipids in two different human cell lines. A massive shift in the lipid levels was witnessed by the scientists. Some fats increased around 64 times. Around 80% of fats were changed by the virus in one cell line. In the other, around 50% were altered.

