COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 7.24 million

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 7,239,389 with 63,509 infections being reported in a day, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 63 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 87.05 per cent, according to the Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 110,586 with the virus claiming 730 lives in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. For six days in a row the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 900,000.

There are 826,876 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 11.42 per cent of the total caseload, while the recoveries have surged to 6,301,927, the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.53 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 5 million on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 7 million on October 11.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 9,00,90,122 samples have been tested up to October 13 with 11,45,015 samples being tested on Tuesday.