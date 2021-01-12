Coronavirus vaccine arrives in Hyderabad; Gujarat, Tamil Nadu set to receive consignment

After Delhi, the first consignment of India's Serum Insitute's coronavirus vaccine arrived in Hyderabad airport.

"The first consignment of the vaccine will be going to 11 destinations outside the state by this evening," Hyderbad airport CEO Pradeep Panicker said.

Chennai also received the first batch of coronavirus vaccine "Covishield".

Tamil Nadu health secretary J Radhakrishnan said that 5.56 lakh vaccine doses have been dispatched from Pune.

Radhakrishnan said that the vaccine will be distributed to regional centres and 51 walk-in coolers at the district level by Tuesday evening and later it will go to the actual vaccination site in cold boxes.

"The dispatch details of remaining 20,000 doses of Covaxin are yet to be received," the Tamil Nadu health secretary said.

The first consignment of 2.76 lakh doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is also due to arrive in Ahmedabad today with the vaccine being distributed to Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar zones.

As the vaccines are being transported to various centres across the country, India on Tuesday reported 12,584 new COVID-19 case with 167 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has now shot up to 1,04,79,179 with 1,51,327 deaths. There are 2,16,558 active cases nationwide, according to India's health ministry.