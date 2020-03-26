Coronavirus suspect with no travel history dies in Madhya Pradesh

A 47-year-old man, who was admitted to a government hospital here as a coronavirus suspect, died in the wee hours of Thursday, officials said.

His tests reports are awaited, a spokesman of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College here said.

The man was earlier treated at the Ujjain civil hospital and was admitted to the Indore hospital on Wednesday with symptoms of breathlessness, cough and fever, he said.

The patient did not have any recent travel history, the official said.

He did not have any other illness and was being given anti-biotic medicines, he said.

The man was admitted to the Ujjain civil hospital on Wednesday morning, and was referred to Indore after his condition deteriorated, another official said.

Meanwhile, five more patients admitted in different hospitals of Indore tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh to 20.

The tally includes an Ujjain-based woman, who died on Wednesday in Indore, health officials said.

So far, 10 coronavirus cases have been reported in Indore, six in Jabalpur, two in Bhopal and one each in Gwalior and Shivpuri, they said.