Indian celebrity chef Floyd Cardoz dies of coronavirus, Bollywood celebs pay tribute

World famous chef Floyd Cardoz who was diagnosed with coronavirus last week succumbed to the virus and died in New York on Wednesday. The news of his death has jolted the entire F&B industry along with Bollywood stars who were fond of him and his style of cooking.

Bollywood celebrities took to their social media profiles to pay their tribute as they showered praises on the late chef. Also read: Doctor who made 'Contagion' look real now has coronavirus: If it can hit me, it can hit anybody

Rishi Kapoor who spent close to a year in New York during his treatment for cancer, got close to the chef as he wrote, "RIP. Floyd Cardoz. Will cherish the meal you made for us at your restaurant 'Paowala' at Spring Street, NY (New York). And several times at the 'Bombay Canteen' (Phoenix Mills) and 'O'Pedro' (BKC), all in Mumbai."

RIP. Floyd Cardoz. Will cherish the meal you made for us at your restaurant “Paowala” at Spring Street. NY. And several times at the “Bombay Canteen” (Phoenix Mills) and “O’Pedro”(BKC) all in Mumbai. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 25, 2020 ×

The Indian-born chef was the owner of two popular Mumbai-based restaurants -- Bombay Canteen and O Pedro.

Meanwhile, actor Rahul Bose described Floyd Cardoz as a "wonderful" man and wrote: "Shocked to hear the passing away of Floyd Cardoz. Apart from enjoying sterling meals at his various restaurants in New York and Bombay, he was a wonderful man - always warm, gracious and funny. Any pandemic always gets more ominous when you know those who have succumbed. RIP, Floyd."

Shocked to hear the passing away of @floydcardoz Apart from enjoying sterling meals at his various restaurants in New York & Bombay, he was a wonderful man - always warm, gracious and funny. Any pandemic always gets more ominous when you know those who have succumbed. RIP Floyd. — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) March 25, 2020 ×

Sonam Kapoor wrote: "RIP, chef."

Floyd Cardoz tested positive for coronavirus on March 18. The Hunger Inc, the company that runs the restaurants, had confirmed the news last week and had issued a statement that read: "As a precautionary measure we have informed the Health Department in Mumbai about the same. We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and/ or self-quarantine.”

Floyd Cardoz admitted himself into a hospital after feeling feverish last week. "I am sorry for causing undue panic around my earlier post. I was feeling feverish and hence as a precautionary measure, admitted myself into hospital in New York," read an excerpt from his last Instagram post.

