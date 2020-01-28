Coronavirus outbreak: India begins evacuation process for Indian nationals from Hubei

India is preparing to evacuate citizens from Hubei province following the coronavirus outbreak which has already killed over 100 people in China, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

"We have begun the process to prepare for the evacuation of Indian nationals affected by the situation arising out of Corona-2019 virus outbreak in Hubei Province, China," spokesman Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

⚠️ #CoronaVirusOutbreak Update



Kumar also said that authorities were working out the logistics of moving people out of the city which is under lockdown.

"Our @EOIBeijing is working out the logistics and is in touch with the Chinese government. Authorities and our nationals on this matter. We will continue to share updates," Kumar said in another tweet.

After the evacuation, rescued Indians, mostly students, will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine on their arrival in India.

Concerns continue to mount in China as the death toll due to the coronavirus crossed 100 after China's National Health Commission reported more deaths due to the disease.

Health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global epidemic as the virus continues to spread, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States, and seven Asian countries besides China.

On Monday, Sri Lanka also confirmed its first case of coronavirus in the country.

However, no fatalities have been reported outside China.

Tuesday's toll of 106 dead was up from 81 the day before. The number of total confirmed cases in China surged to 4,515 as of Monday from 2,835 the previous day, the National Health Commission said.