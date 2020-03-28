Coronavirus lockdown: 'Daily routine' is the key, says Former Army chief on how to cope with isolation

India is currently reeling under a 21-day lockdown. In these times of social distancing, many have been left wondering what to do to in this free time

Earlier we spoke to former Indian Army Chief General JJ Singh for some tips on how to deal with isolation amid these trying times.

During the conversation, former Army chief stressed on practising a fixed routine on daily basis.

"First and foremost is we follow a disciplined life. A daily routine has been worked out in various situations and positions when we are guarding the borders," Singh said, adding, "In Siachen, there is a different routine; for other mountainous areas there is a separate routine. Forest areas like Arunachal Pradesh we have a different routine."

"The routine is followed from the moment we wake up till the time we sleep," Singh also said.

Over 800 people have been confirmed of coronavirus in India, while 19 others have lost their lives.

Maharashtra is worst affected-state with 180 cases followed by Kerala with 176 reports of infections.

Under the preventive measures, the government has put the nation under 21-days lockdown during which except essentials services everything has been shut including transport services and malls.



