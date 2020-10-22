Coronavirus: India sees over 55,000 cases; total infections surpass 7.7 million

The number of coronavirus cases in India remained below the level of 60,000 for the fourth successive day as India reported 55,839 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the health ministry on Thursday.

As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's total coronavirus cases mounted to 7,706,946 and death toll climbed to 116,616 with 702 new deaths in the previous 24 hours.

The nation's recovery rate jumped to 89.20 per cent as 6,874,518 people have recuperated from the deadly virus so far.

Also, 7,15,812 active cases are present in the country, which is 9.29 per cent of the total caseload.

The western state of Maharashtra is the worst-hit region with over 1.6 million cases and the death toll standing at 42,633.

Meanwhile, the health ministry emphasised that over 70 per cent deaths across the country are due to comorbidities.

In other parts, Spain became the first country in the European nations to surpass one million Covid-19 infections

There are 40,856,217 cases worldwide and the global death toll stands at 1,126,471, according to an AFP tally.

The United States is the worst-hit nation with 221,083 fatalities and is followed by Brazil with 154,837 deaths.

