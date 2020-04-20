Coronavirus cases rise to 17,656 in India; 559 dead

The health ministry said today that the total number of coronavirus cases had risen to 17,656 in India with 559 deaths.

There are 14,255 active COVID-19 cases with 282 people cured of the virus, the health ministry said.

Kerala recorded 6 new coronavirus cases - all from Kannur.

"There was a time when the situation in Kerala could have gone out of hand but with proper contact tracing, we were able to contain and overcome it," chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

"The mortality rate in the world is 5.75, it is 2.83 in India and 0.58 in Kerala. We are carrying out testing aggressively," the Kerala CM added.

Meanwhile, one new coronavirus case was reported in Bokaro, taking the total number of cases in the state to 42.

In Karnataka, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 408 with 18 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the state health department said.

West Bengal reported 54 more coronavirus cases with Maharashtra reporting 283 more COVID-19 cases, taking total positive cases in the state to 4,483. There were 187 new cases reported in Mumbai today.