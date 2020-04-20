80 out of 100 people show mild to no symptoms of coronavirus: Health Ministry

During today’s daily briefing, the Health Ministry claimed that at least 80 per cent of the coronavirus positive cases have no or very mild symptoms.

"On the basis of worldwide analysis, out of 100 coronavirus patients, 80 per cent are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare.

Also read: Districts with no COVID-19 cases last 14 days has increased to 59, Goa is coronavirus free: Health ministry

“Around 15 per cent patients turn into severe cases and five percent cases turn into critical case”, he further added.

“80 out of 100 people do not show symptoms and therefore chances are that they test positive”, echoed Raman Gangakhedkar, head infectious disease and epidemiology at the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Also read: President thanks police forces for ensuring lockdown with sensitivity and professionalism

India currently has over 17,656 positive cases of COVID-19. Out of these 559 have died. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country - over 4,200.

(With inputs from agencies)