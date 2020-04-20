Districts with no COVID-19 cases last 14 days has increased to 59, Goa is coronavirus free: Health ministry

The number of coronavirus cases in India shot up 1,553 in the last 24 hours with 36 deaths reported, the health ministry informed on Monday.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has now reached 17,265.

"The COVID-19 recovery rate has increased," it said, while adding that social distancing was the only vaccine.

As far as the cases are concerned, the health ministry said that India's doubling rate of COVID-19 cases before the lockdown was 3.4 days, it has now improved to 7.5 days.

"As per data on April 19, in 18 states, the rate is better than the national average," it added.

"Mahe in Puducherry, Kodagu in Karnataka and Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand have not reported any coronavirus cases in last 28 days," health ministry official Lav Agarwal said.

"The number of districts where no case has been reported in last 14 days has increased to 59. Goa is now coronavirus free," health ministry, Lav Agarwal said.